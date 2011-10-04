4 Horrible Japanese War Crimes of World War II

William Tecumseh Sherman said it best when he said “War is hell.”

However, the American Civil War general probably never imagined the depths of hell that war could actually reach.

Unfortunately, soldiers and civilians experienced first hand just how hellish war can get during World War II.

During this time, the Japanese had a tight grip on the Pacific. Anyone attempting to loosen that grip would have to face their wrath. Below are just four of the terrible war crimes perpetrated by the Japanese during World War II.

TOL PLANTATION MASSACRE (February 4, 1942)

On the morning of January 22, 1942, Japan landed a force estimated around 20,000 at Rabaul on the island of New Britain.

The island was only defended by about 1,400 Australian troops.The Australians, being so hugely outnumbered, were soon forced to retreat.

By February 3, the Japanese troops began to hunt for and imprison Australian soldiers who were hiding in the surrounding jungle. The prisoners were marched into the bush near the Tol Plantation in groups to be massacred.











The men were shot or bayoneted and simply covered with palm fronds. When Australia recaptured the area in April, 1945, they discovered the bones of 158 victims of the massacre.

It is still unclear how many of those victims were civilians. All in all, out of the 1,400 men stationed on New Britain Island, only 400 returned home.

THE PORT BLAIR MASSACRES (March 23, 1942)

When Japanese forces occupied the British controlled Andaman Islands, the soldiers started a campaign of death.

In Port Blair, eight high-ranking Indian officials were forced to dig pits that would later serve as their own torture chambers, and ultimately their graves.

The officials were buried chest-deep. Then, Japanese soldiers bayoneted the officials’ chests, heads and eyes.

After the bayonetting ended, the Japanese soldiers finally open fired on the Indian officials.

The officials were not the only Indians tortured by the Japanese. Nearly 2,000 Indians were rounded up and imprisoned in the local jail. While imprisoned, the prisoners, who were mostly civilian, were subjected to the water treatment, electric shock and other forms of torture for 82 days.

Those not tortured and killed, were simply taken away from the islands and were shot and buried. The Japanese occupied the Andaman Islands for three and a half years. During this time, around 30,000 citizens of Port Blair were brutally murdered.

THE LAHA AIRFIELD EXECUTIONS (February 9, 1943)

Near the Laha airstrip on Ambon Island, 309 Australian and Dutch soldiers were held captive. Around 6 p.m., a group of Australian and Dutch prisoners of war, their arms tied securely behind them, were marched to two large holes in the jungle site.

As the first prisoner was walked to the edge of the hole and forced to kneel, the reality and the horror of the situation began to set in with the others prisoners.

The large hole was a mass grave for the captives who were being executed, by samurai beheading.

The same scene was being carried out nearly 5 miles away. At that location, these captives were being decapitated as well.

The executions went on, without pause, for seven and a half hours. During this time, 227 Allied prisoners were executed.

MASSACRE ON ANDAMAN (August 14, 1945)

Almost 3 years after the Port Blair Massacre, the Andaman Islands suffered another round of executions at the hands of the Japanese.

The islands were suffering from a food shortage. To alleviate some of the pressure, the Japanese occupiers decided to dispose of any person who was no longer useful.

Those individuals deemed useless, were stripped of their personal possessions and household goods and forced onto boats. The Japanese forced the people off of the boats and into the sea.

Their only option was to swim the mile and a half to Havelock Island, or drown. Most of them did drown. Those who did make it to the island later died of starvation.

Of the original 300 that landed, only eleven were alive six weeks later.

The next day, another 800 Indian civilians were forced onto boats and brought to Tarmugli, another uninhabited island.

On the island, the 800 Indians were forced off of the boats and on to the beach. Once on the beach, the Japanese went to work. It took them just under an hour to shoot and bayonet the prisoners.

The bodies were piled up and set on fire. The ashes were buried in pits on the beach.

The above atrocities are only a short example of how hellish war can become. Soldiers and civilians suffered immensely at the hands of their aggressors throughout World War II.



