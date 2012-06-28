Final Inspection and Becoming a Marine

The last weeks of boot camp were no more fun than the first weeks were. There was no let up.

Although, we were starting to feel salty, especially when we would pass by a bunch of scared new inductees. We were starting to look like Marines.

We didn’t bounce when we marched and our spit shined boot heels cracked on the asphalt in unison.

We were looking forward to getting out of this place, I suppose, every bit as much as a convict anticipates getting out of prison.

During the last week we prepared for our final inspection. Then the big day arrived. Graduation Day.

We went to breakfast as usual, and then we went back to our huts to get ready.

We laid all our clothing and equipment out on our racks for inspection, exactly as it was shown in our Guidebook for Marines, on page 49, entitled Clothing Inspection – Junk on the Bunk.









Final Inspection

The Drill Instructors checked to make sure it was perfect.

Then we showered and shaved and the Drill Instructors inspected our faces using a flashlight to make sure we hadn’t missed any stubble. If we had, we were made to dry shave.

Shoes and Barrack-Cover brims were polished like mirrors. Brass gleamed like gold. Then we got into our dress uniforms. The tropical uniform, since it was summer.

Finally, we were ready.

Our Drill Instructors gave us their final rifle and personnel inspection, and then marched us out onto the Grinder, parade ground. There were four platoons in our series, and we were all lined up side by side.

All the Drill Instructors were in dress uniforms, Campaign (Smokey the Bear) covers and NCO swords. The band was in formation in front of the base theater, and in front of them was the color guard.

Directly across from us were portable bleachers that had been set up for our families and friends.