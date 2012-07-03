Japanese Suicide Secret Weapons Went Beyond the Kamikaze

In 1945, the Research and Analysis Branch of the Office of Strategic Services researched Japan’s newest secret weapon of the time: Suicide.

The most familiar of these suicide attacks are those of the infamous Kamikaze pilots. These pilots would fly planes into allied vessels during World War II.

The planes, loaded down with explosives, would explode severely crippling the target vessel and killing the pilot. However, the Kamikaze was not the only suicide attack the Japanese had in their arsenal.

In a report produced by the Office of Strategic Services titled, “Japan’s ‘Secret’ Weapon: Suicide”, researchers discuss several types of suicide attacks. Below is a summary of each one.











Japanese Suicide Attacks

Antitank/Close Combat Units. These anti-tank units would march into battle with what was essentially a bomb on a stick. Better known as Lunge mines, these explosives were mounted on the end of a five-foot pole.

When faced with an Allied tank, the Japanese soldier would thrust the bomb mounted stick at the tank causing it to explode. The explosion would destroy or, at the very least make the tank unusable.

The explosions would also kill the soldier.

Although this method was very low-tech, it was highly-effective. The lunge mine provided about six inches of penetration more than any other anti-tank bomb used in World War II.

Suicide Swimmers/Divers. Known as Fukuryu, these were frogmen version of the close combat troops.

These men would swim toward allied ships with more than 30 pounds of explosive material on the end of a 16 ft. pole. The idea was to have the soldiers in dive gear and weighted down so he would sink.

As the allied ships passed near the diver, he would thrust the stick into the hull of the ship, causing the bomb to detonate, destroying the vessel and the Fukuryu.

The diver was able to remain underwater for 6 hours, if necessary.