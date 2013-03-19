Real Female Vampires of the United Kingdom

It’s not a Twilight movie set or a fantasy party; it’s a lifestyle choice for many people – specifically female vampires – in the United Kingdom.

Unlike their fictional counterparts, real female vampires are not immortal. In fact, they are ordinary people that you might pass on the street or who might even live in the flat next door to you.

Most lifestyle vampires keep that part of their lives private. In fact, according to one female vampire interviewed and featured in The Sun, many high society people indulge in this lifestyle.

Authentic vampirism is not for the faint hearted or the delusional wanna-bes who romanticize being like the vampires in movies.

These female vampires have feeder partners who allow them to drink their blood. Some even use a set of ceramic fangs to get into the mood and pretend they are in fact, fang sucking vampires. These aren’t just bloodletting samplers, these women are serious about their lifestyle choice and suck blood from their partners’ necks, arms, legs and well, wherever they mutually agree on a regular basis.

Respecting another person’s lifestyle choice can often be difficult for those who live completely opposite lifestyles. Perhaps that’s why these modern day vampires choose to have private vampire parties.

According to The Sun, there are over 3,000 practicing vampires in the UK alone and the numbers are growing. Perhaps this growth is due to popular books and fiction that depict vampires as romantic angst immortals. Or, perhaps the lifestyle offers something less tangible to those thirsting for blood.









The Elders – Powerful Female Vampires

Whatever the psychological reason these women opt for a bloody lifestyle, they join their fellow bloodletters once a month for a blood drinking party. These “get-togethers” are supervised by masked vampires simply known as “The Elders”. (1)

This isn’t just a perfunctory title, the Elders weed out the mentally disturbed and even match members up with willing feeders. They also give instructions to novices on how to feed.

The members of the private parties are vetted via a psychological test and must be medically declared clean of HIV, STI and hepatitis. As a safety measure, there’s always a medical professional, also a vampire, on site.

In a society that is very cautious about being exposed to HIV blood, this lifestyle seems the epitome of contradiction to the modern reaction to blood.

Pyretta, a female vampire since the age of 15, stated that feeding on the blood of her partner made her feel, “completely reborn and energized”. She slept in a coffin until back problems made her determine a casket was her next upgrade. (1)