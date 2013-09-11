Project Pandora and US Government Microwave Experiments on Animals

It is no secret that some of our nation’s greatest discoveries and scientific flops came at the expense of a large number of laboratory animals. A prime example of this expense is Project Acoustic Kitty , which we discussed in another article.

Nevertheless, the radio equipped cat was not the only subject of American science. There have been several projects that hinged on the scientific testing of a wide variety of animals. One such project, which consisted of a number of tests on a wide variety of animals, was Project Pandora.









What Was Project Pandora?

Project Pandora was a research project conducted by the U.S. Government, from 1965 through 1970, to study the short-term and long-term effects of low intensity Microwaves.

The study was a result of the U.S. discovering that the U.S. Embassy in Russia was being bombarded with low intensity microwaves; however, the Americans were not clear on why.

These low-level microwave signals were nicknamed the “Moscow Signals”. Theories ran the gambit of controlling remote electronic devices to causing bodily harm or even mind control.

Bugsweeps.com reports that Dr. Zarat, a CIA researcher stated that the Russians thought, “For non-thermal irradiations, they believe that the electromagnetic field induced by the microwave environment affects the cell membrane, and this results in an increase of excitability or an increase in the level of excitation of nerve cells.“ (1)

In an attempt to prove/disprove the Russians’ theory, a microwave test facility was set up at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Forest Glen Section.