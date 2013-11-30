Is the Rice You’re Eating GMO Rice?

It’s impossible to know if what you’re eating is a GMO product or not. That’s because food companies who use GMO products have spent a great deal of money to fight the public’s demand for appropriate labeling.

It’s easy to understand why the food companies don’t want the public to have this product labeling since, according to Greenpeace, over 70% of the food products sold in Canada contain GMO. And, consumers have no way of knowing this since the food isn’t labeled to alert them that they are ingesting GMO foods.

Unaware, most people in the US were eating GMO corn in the early 1990s. So why is rice under the microscope again? Two words – Golden Rice.

New GE Rice – Golden Rice

Golden Rice is a GE (Genetically Engineered) rice created to provide vitamin A to address VAD (Vitamin A Deficiency). VAD is very prevalent in developing or poverty stricken countries. Greenpeace opposes Golden Rice and points out that:

“The solutions to fight VAD and other nutrient deficiencies are known, available and cost effective, what is lacking however is the political will and determination to put them in place.”









Bayer’s GMO Rice Disaster and the USDA Report of LibertyLink Rice Incidents

According to the 2007 USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) investigative report between the years 1998 and 2001, Bayer CropScience grew test fields of two “regulated lines of genetically engineered (GE) rice – LLRICE601 and LLRICE 604” that were subsequently discovered to have contaminated the US commercial food chain.

LLRICE stands for LibertyLink lines of rice. These were developed to accommodate Bayer’s Liberty herbicide (glufosinate) being sprayed on weeds within rice fields without the herbicide killing the rice plants. The USDA approved LibertyLink and the FDA completed the consultation process for two similar LibertyLink rice lines.

Yet, none were approved for commercial production.

The USDA’s investigation was initiated on August 1, 2006 after Bayer CropScience reported that regulated genetic material LLRICE601 had been detected in the long-grain rice variety Cheniere. In February 2007, the USDA investigation was expanded and LLRICE 604 was discovered in long-grain rice variety Clearfield 131 (CL131).

The USDA’s investigative arm APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) inspected 396 samples from 45 locations within 25 counties of 6 states that were harvested between 2002 and 2006. The results were no short- or medium-grain rice varieties were contaminated.

LLRICE601 had a limited present in long-grain variety Cheniere and LLRICE604 was limited to long-grain variety CL131. APHIS was unable to determine the mechanism for the two lines being introduced into the commercial rice supply, but was certain it wasn’t direct cross-pollination for LLRICE604 into CL131.

Based the USDA’s findings, the agency decided not to pursue “enforcement action against Bayer CropScience”. In fact, APHIS stated that:

“Occurrences can result from natural processes – movement of seeds, pollen or human-mediated processes associated with field testing, plant breeding or seed production. While BRS (Biotechnology Regulatory Services) measures of confinement and isolation distances might not prevent 100 percent of LLP occurrences.”

In addition, APHIS “reviewed scientific data and information about GE rice and determined that GE rice poses no identifiable concerns related to agriculture or the environment”.

On November 2006, APHIS extended deregulation to include LLRICE601.

The concerns of farmers and consumers about GMO crops have been well-founded with this kind of cross-pollination. In fact, Bayer’s rice incidences confirm that even years after the test field trials ended, the GMO rice was still reproducing and contaminating rice fields.