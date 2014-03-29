Giorgio Tsoukalos And Why Ancient Aliens Needs to Be Taken Off the Air

In my previous article, Jason Martell – Alien Lies and the Snake Oil Salesman Routine , I discussed Jason Martell. In this article, I will discuss a friend of his – the notorious Giorgio Tsoukalos, the History Channel’s new pin up boy of the absurd.

Tsoukalos looks like a bloke who mugged a sunbed and then tried to stab the power socket with a butter knife. Needless to say, he came off second best. However, Giorgio is the kind of schmuck who would claim sunbeds were invented by aliens to cook meat taken from Mars for long journeys. This sounds absurd and, of course, I have made it up. Yet, this type of garbage is standard fare for Giorgio, an ex-bodybuilding promoter. Indeed, Giorgio’s line of work in self-promotion has served him far better than any real background in research.

He also calls himself a publisher and author, yet, as Jason Colavito has pointed out, Tsoukalos is a liar, and has done little to nothing of the sort. To top it all off, Tsoukalos is the Director of convicted con-artist Erich Von Daniken’s Center for Ancient Astronaut Research, or the A.A.S. R.A. – Archaeology, Astronautics, and SETI Research Association. Oh, how birds of a feather flock together.









The Crystal Skull Credibility Challenge

My favorite laugh in new age conspiracy/alien kookery is the infamous Crystal Skull. Since I was a kid, some people’s fascination with the object bemused me. I remembered thinking, “So what if some early Americans made a skull? It doesn’t do anything.” Hence, later on in life when I learned the skulls were frauds, I used their legacy as something of a barometer to test the credibility and intellectual integrity of crappy pseudo-scientists ever since.

So, let’s give Giorgio the “Crystal Skull Credibility Challenge.” In an episode of Ancient Aliens, he proclaimed.

“Sky Gods…sky people came here in the remote past with these crystal skulls in order to jump start our civilization. Which means they were brought here by extra-terrestrials?” He goes on to say about being ridiculed as a fantasist, “I think it’s about time that we reverse this way of thinking.”

First, according to history professor Philip Jenkins, crystal skulls were never a feature of any meso-American societies (indeed this a general view of practically all credible professional historians). Furthermore, there are no references to the veneration of crystal skulls anywhere in ancient America. Anthropologist Jane McLaren Walsh, at the Smithsonian, has stated Meso-American tools of the era were incapable of creating the objects. This may lead Ancient Aliens fans to get excited. However, McLaren Walsh believes the skulls to be fakes.

So, Giorgio, how did Meso Americans “jump start” our civilization exactly? Did the Mayan’s invade trade and intermarry with Europeans in ancient times? The answer to that is a resounding no. When they encountered the West, for all of their ingenuity, the only things we considered useful were their gold, tobacco and foodstuffs. Meso Americans had never seen horses; let alone blokes in armor with steel swords, spears and guns riding upon them.

Speaking of advanced aliens, if they gave the ancient Meso Americans crystal skulls, why did they source the crystal from Madagascar, Mexico, and Brazil? Surely, if they could cross space and time, crystal would be as common as plastic. I also have to ask why they used metal drills and grinders. How come the Sumerian’s (a culture Martell and Tsoukalos routinely mention with great excitement) never got them?