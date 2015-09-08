Mysterious Scratches on Body – The Science and the Paranormal

Is it paranormal, supernatural or perhaps something else? These are the questions people have been asking in online forums for years. It’s a complaint being made by many people. Sudden unexplained scratches appear overnight on arms, legs, torsos and backs. Some people claim they have severe scratches over their bodies (1).

What is happening to these people? This is what has forums buzzing across the Internet. Many people offer medical explanations, while others claim doctors haven’t been able to determine the cause of their mysterious scratches. Some of the victims post photos of their latest scratch marks. Many of the marks come in threes and some people believe these represent demonic attacks.

The most common type of mysterious scratches described is a series of three straight lines. The majority of these don’t break the skin and draw blood. Some people report multiple scratches on arms and legs. A few even report having scratches all over their bodies.

One of the most perplexing set of scratches are those people discover on their backs where they are certain they are unable to reach. These are often found upon awaking due to a stinging sensation on their backs. Online forums and comment sections find many possible causes of these unusual scratch marks.









Possible Explanations and Causes

There are many possible causes for the scratches. One explanation for the scratches is that the person has accidentally scratched herself (or himself) during sleep. This might be a feasible explanation for arm, leg and front torso scratches, but it doesn’t explain those discovered along the upper middle back.

Some other explanations include medical, while others are supernatural. The two most popular medical explanations are scabies and dematographia.

Scabies

Scabies is a “highly contagious skin disease” that causes relentless itching. The Sarcoptes scabiei itch mite is responsible for this skin disease. The symptoms include “a skin rash composed of small red bumps and blisters, and sometimes tiny red burrows on the skin that affects specific areas of the body.” It is most commonly transmitted by sexual contact, although it can be contracted by “simple skin-to-skin contact.” Over the counter medicines are ineffective and it requires a prescription drug either oral or topical to cure the disease (2).

Dematographia

According to the Mayo Clinic, dematographia is “a condition also known as skin writing.” Those suffering from this condition can scratch their skin very lightly and “the scratches redden into a raised wheal similar to hives. These marks usually disappear within 30 minutes.”

Unfortunately, the cause of dematographia is unknown, although for some people, “it can be trigged” by “infections, emotional upset or medications such as penicillin.” The Mayo Clinic states that the majority of people suffering from dematographia don’t seek medical treatment; however, if the symptoms are severe, allergy medication is often prescribed, such as Benadryl (3).