Billy Meier UFO Research Group Keeps the Fraud Under Wraps

In its conclusion to its analysis of Meier’s space and time travel pictures, BMUFOR states that the many critiques to Meier’s UFO material, strongly suggests that not only are Meier’s space and time travel images dubious and improbable, but are, in many cases ‘impossible.’

The BMUFOR also cites discrepancies between the ‘optical characteristics of the Meier’s camera and the focus features in his developed pictures.’

The other sources, BMUFOR found, include illustrations from paleo artists Zdenek Burian, natural history painter Rudolph Zallinger, illustratior Rick Guidice and artist and novelist Ludek Pesek, as well as NASA spacecraft imagery, Earth-based astronomy pictures, as well as NASA animated simulations from its annual Aeronautics and Space Report.

The research group found that almost all of the photos, including the ones Meier contests are genuine, were “crude hoaxes” which most certainly have come from sources like TV shows, documentaries and films from different countries, including Russia, the UK and Germany.

BMUFOR investigated more than 50 of Meier’s so-called (3) space and time travel images. These 50+ pictures contain not just UFO images but several images – planets Mars, Venus and Jupiter, Ring Nebula, Horsehead Nebula, Universal barrier or tunnel, future destruction of San Francisco by mega-earthquake, ET men and women, giant ET spacecraft called Great Spacer, pteranodon and cave men on alien planets, Apollo-Soyuz and other terrestrial and extraterrestrial spacecrafts, etc.

BMUFOR acknowledges that they try to remain as objective as possible and limit their conclusions to ones only based on evidence.

The BMUFOR has so far presented its analysis of Meier’s space and time travel pictures (which Meier supposedly photographed during his trip on a giant ET spacecraft throughout our Universe and even to a parallel universe), “scientifically accurate” prophecies and predictions, and purported Extraterrestrial Metal & Crystal samples.

Billy Meier claims that he has been in contact with “extra-terrestrial humans” since he was five years old and asserts to still be in regular contact with what he refers to as “the Plejarens” – he’s now in his 70s. This makes the Billy Meier case one of the most famous and controversial UFO cases known in modern Ufology.

Billy Meier is a Swiss citizen who, starting in the 1950s but rising to particular prominence in the 1970s, published a series of accounts and photographs of alleged UFOs, alongside the claim he had been in contact with aliens. Meier effectively teamed up with Michael Horn, an American publicist, who supported Meier’s UFO claims.

As Top Secret Writers wrote in 2013, the Billy Meier UFO Cult has a long history of lies and manipulation (2). The Billy Meier UFO Research Group expertly demonstrates the lies both Meier and his accomplice Michael Horn have told for many decades. Due to its impressive and meticulous research on a controversial subject and the fact that the research group attempts to set asides biased beliefs when researching UFOs and extra-terrestrials when presenting their own original research, the BMUFOR has to be one of the best fraud research groups on the Internet.

The Billy Meier UFO Research Group (BMUFOR) is interested in collecting and documenting evidence and research involving the Billy Meier UFO case (1). With comprehensive evidence collated, the research group then presents its own original research.

Meier’s Prophecies and Predictions

What makes BMUFOR research very unique and conclusive from other earlier analyses conducted by different investigators and independent researchers is that it has investigated Meier’s nearly 200 so-called “scientifically accurate” and “fulfilled” prophecies and predictions which Meier, FIGU and Michael Horn have been promoting as evidence of his contacts with ETs.

BMUFOR obtained the original German contact notes (which never was done by anyone before) of Meier and verified whether or not Meier really published the “stunning” prophecies/predictions before the events occurred. Their research, other than exposing the pseudoscientific nonsense, has conclusively demonstrated that there is not one single prophecy or prediction that Meier has accurately foretold before the events occurred. And most importantly, they uncovered so much of evidence strongly indicating that the so-called “scientifically accurate” and “fulfilled” prophecies/predictions have been deliberately manipulated in order to make them correspond with the events or discoveries after they have occurred.

You can view some of the examples of FIGU publications BMUFOR has collected (for their investigation) as containing specific claims made by members of FIGU or Billy Meier himself, about the alleged accuracy and fulfillment of numerous prophecies and predictions on BMUFOR’s page titled (5) ‘Prophecies, Prediction and Probability Calculations.’

In order to shed more light on BMUFOR’s impressive research and its inspiration behind dedicating so much time to exposing Meier’s UFO fraud, Top Secret Writers caught up with Mahesh Karumudi of BMUFOR to ask a few questions.

TSW: How many years have you been researching the Billy Meier case?

BMUFOR: My first introduction to the Meier case was in the year 2008. At that time, I was fascinated by the quantity and quality of a few dozen clear daytime purported UFO photographs that I have seen. This prompted me to study the several thousand pages of contact notes – that contains the transcripts of conversations that supposedly happened between the Swiss contactee Meier and his Pleiadian/Plejaren ET contactors, on a wide variety of topics – science, history, philosophy, current events, conspiracies, warnings on overpopulation, destruction of environment, etc.

In the beginning, I paid almost no attention to the question of scientific validity and authenticity of the evidence, as most of my free time was spent reading the thousands of pages of contact notes. And what little information I have come across on the evidence, I have given Meier the benefit of doubt and conjectured that there could be at least some truth to his claims.

It was only much later, somewhere around the year 2011, that I really started to put on my skeptical hat and dig deeper into the evidence, especially the so-called “fulfilled” prophecies/predictions supposedly delivered both by the ETs and Meier himself, and also the several dozen “genuine” photographs which Meier allegedly photographed during his many space and time travel trips which even today are being published in the latest edition of German contact notes and other books, and likewise available for sale from FIGU.

Around that time, I have directly contacted FIGU and explained them about my idea of creating a website that documents and researches all the pro and con evidence on the case, especially the “fulfilled” prophecies and predictions which requires their assistance. At first they responded to my idea positively, and I was being told that even Meier had a discussion with the alleged ET Ptaah on this that also concurred.

But matters suddenly changed when I requested FIGU to provide me with the older editions of contact notes that supposedly contains the “fulfilled” prophecies and predictions in unaltered form. FIGU responded back by saying that they couldn’t help me because, since these older publications contain many errors and printing mistakes, they have literally burnt these books down. And they instructed me to use the latest edition of contact notes that has been published only since 2002.

Having become perplexed and suspicious of it, I have learned with the help of a FIGU member Nicolas Weiss (from Luxembourg) that another FIGU member Achim Wolf (moderator of German FIGU forum and also runs the FIGU Germany website) has these older editions. They both, at first, acknowledged the importance of verifying the older publications and agreed to help me, but later they suddenly withdrew because they reported that FIGU has warned them that if they would use these older editions for my investigation, their FIGU memberships would be revoked.

Such unwarranted and illogical behaviour by FIGU only made me even more suspicious of their claims. After a few years of search with a lot of setbacks and patience, I have finally found a handful of people, a couple of whom are FIGU members, who have these older edition German contact notes published since 1970’s and 1980’s and other required publications, and also at the same time are willing to take the risk by assisting me with my research.

The many dozens of the so-called “fulfilled” prophecies/predictions which Meier, FIGU and Michael Horn have been claiming for decades to be “iron clad” and “scientifically accurate,” our analysis revealed, have either been backdated or modified over the years to fit the current events or trends, all in order to make them seem like genuine and accurate prophecies/predictions.

Also, our research into more than 50 of Meier’s space and time travel pictures has revealed the true, original terrestrial sources of these images as being – television shows, movies, illustrations, NASA images and documentaries, etc. On our website that started in 2014, we have published our exclusive research into these two categories of evidence that clearly and beyond the shadow of a doubt, demonstrate that the evidence has been deliberately faked.

TSW: What was the most compelling evidence you found that Meier was lying about the sources of his so-called UFO and extra-terrestrial humans’ accounts?

BMUFOR: Undoubtedly, the 50+ fake space and time travel pictures which Meier even to this day publishes and promotes as being verified by the ETs as genuine. If you want me to pick one example, I would choose the Universal Barrier or Tunnel photo (6).

Meier claimed that while he was onboard a spacecraft at the “boundary” of our universe, he photographed a huge tunnel that connects our universe with a parallel universe, somewhere between July 17-22, 1975. Skeptics, in the 1970’s, have pointed to an identical looking painting of Gerard O’Neill’s Island III design cylindrical space colony, made by the artist named Rick Guidice, published in Smithsonian magazine in February 1976, as evidence that Meier simply copied from it.

Meier and the alleged ETs in return claimed that Meier didn’t copy it since he first photographed his picture in July 1975, which is 7 months before the illustration was published in Smithsonian magazine. They even went further and claimed that the artist Rick Guidice has indeed copied his illustration from Meier’s photograph.

To settle this issue, I have directly contacted the artist Rick Guidice, NASA archivist and also filed a NASA FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request. As it turns out, Rick Guidice had already finished his painting before May 27, 1975 and that this painting was also first disseminated to the media and public through NASA press releases on June 16, 1975, several weeks before Meier allegedly photographed the Universal Barrier somewhere between July 17 and 22.

Another piece of compelling evidence stems from the dozens of so-called “fulfilled” prophecies and predictions which ultimately turned out to have been fabricated as well. And I would like to pick the Meier’s 5,100-year-old Iceman prediction (7) as an example, which Meier, FIGU and Michael Horn claims have been precisely fulfilled and demands $1,000,000 prize money from James Randi’s foundation for meeting their paranormal challenge.

Meier and his proponents claim that Meier has accurately predicted the cause of death – ARROW stuck in the back – of a man buried in the Italian Alps about 5,000 years ago and published it in 1991, nearly a decade before scientists discovered it in July 2001 using a chest X-ray and a CT scan taken of the Iceman’s corpse.

Even though they didn’t present any evidence for a 1991 publication containing the information, they however presented a scan of a copyright page of contact notes book indicating the purported publication date as 1996, i.e. 5 years before scientists made the discovery. If this were true, it would have been the best evidence either for Meier’s paranormal ability or being in contact with ETs. But as it turns out, when I looked into two different books of the same 1996 edition, I discovered that there was no mention of ARROW at all. It was revealed that the purported 1996 edition which Michael Horn presented in his website as evidence is actually a reprint version that was published after the year 2001, i.e. after the scientists discovered the ARROW in Iceman’s back.

When I confronted Michael Horn with this irrefutable fact, he apparently tried to silence me by offering me a free trip to US (where I would be introduced ‘as a scientist’ and have to speak only positively on the Meier case) for not publishing my analysis, which I flatly rejected and went ahead with its publication. Apparently Michael Horn doesn’t want the truth to come out. Was it because he was afraid that it would make his wallet lighter or was there any other reason? I simply don’t know.

TSW: Was it difficult to remain impartial when conducting the research?

BMUFOR: At first, from what little information I have read, I held mostly positive views towards the case but later turned very skeptical when I really started to dig deeper into the evidence and question things. Only the transition time was difficult (read as ’disappointed’) because in the beginning I spent a couple of years reading all those thousands of pages of contact notes, before really dwelling into weighing and scrutinizing the evidence part.

And when I began to put on my skeptical hat, it was pretty disappointing at first because lots of stories I read earlier turned out to be just that, stories with zero or only slim or dubious or negative evidence. As I started digging more and more, most if not all of the evidence invariably fell under the same pattern, which I got quite accustomed to.

TSW: Do you think Billy Meier will ever admit to perpetuating a UFO hoax?

BMUFOR: While the investigations so far done by various skeptics and researchers on the Meier case including ours has uncovered strong and unambiguous evidence for fraud, one can’t conclusively prove that it is Meier who did it.

In my opinion, given the evidence, based on the Occam’s Razor principle the explanation that Meier (with the help of his accomplices) has most likely fabricated everything is on very firm ground, rather than any other explanation that could be put forth.

And regarding whether Meier would ever admit to having perpetrated a hoax, I personally can’t think of any compelling reason for him to do that, since he has no shortage of believers, however tiny their numbers are, who are either uninformed or gullible. As the famous saying goes – ‘There’s a sucker born every minute.’

Truly, one has to be either terribly naive or a conspiracy nut to buy into Meier’s unsubstantiated and crazy excuses, especially whenever skeptics find evidence that debunks Meier’s claims. For example the earlier investigations (8) conducted by the Ground Saucer Watch, ICUFON (Intercontinental UFO Galactic Spacecraft Research and Analytic Network) and others in 1970’s have concluded that Meier’s UFO/beamships pictures were hoaxed by a variety of methods and techniques – suspending model with a string, double exposure, double print, etc.

Meier, of course, rejects these allegations and claims (see contact report 130, 1980) that all of these manipulations to his supposedly “unaltered originals” were forged by MIB (Men in Black) and several other shadowy organizations and people in order to discredit him and his mission on Earth.

Another example is when skeptics have discovered the purported ET women Asket and Nera (9) in Meier’s images to be none other than the Dean Martin show dancers, Meier once again blamed the MIB and an evil ET group Bafath that supposedly lived under the Gizeh pyramids for replacing his originals.

And at another time, when skeptics have discovered that the base of the “wedding cake” UFO or WCUFO looked identical to a garbage can lid (10), Meier claimed that the identical nature of the garbage can lid and the base of the Wedding Cake UFO is that the engineers at the garbage can lid manufacturing unit somehow found old blueprints for UFOs provided by the Plejarens that were telepathically sent to pre-WWII German engineers.

And also whenever any scientist (Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Michio Kaku, Paul Davies, Lawrence Krauss , Seth Shostak, Phil Plaits, Stuart Robbins, etc.) or professional skeptics (Michael Shermer, James Randi, etc.) or scholars either didn’t respond to pro-Meier emails or point to the above or similar deplorable examples for their negative stance on the Meier case, Meier and FIGU, especially Michael Horn have and would often accuse them for lacking the ‘courage and intellectual honesty’ to publicly acknowledge that Meier is the real deal. He also accuses them for being a part of a vast global conspiracy that is hell-bent on suppressing the Meier case at all costs. There are a ton of such bizarre claims and excuses in the Meier case.

With this kind of “favorable” climate where every unbelievable and insane excuse or explanation is uncritically accepted without it being questioned and challenged, I don’t see any reason why Meier would want to blow the lid. And even if he did, his followers would come up with rather “creative” explanations, one of which would be that Meier after receiving several death threats to either him, his family members or his friends, might have been forced by CIA or MIB or by some other evil extraterrestrials to make those self-damaging statements.

TSW Would like to thank Mahesh Karumudi of BMUFOR for taking the time to speak with us on this topic.

What are your thoughts on the Billy Meier fraud and the diligent research BMUFOR has carried out to expose Meier’s fake pictures and prophecies/predictions’ and claimed contact with Pleidian /Plejaren’ aliens? We’d love to hear our readers’ thoughts on this long-standing and controversial UFOology case.