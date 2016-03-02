Utsuro-Bune: The Strange Japanese UFO From 1803Previous Article
Edgar Mitchel Tribute: One of the Only Astronauts to Believe in UFOsNext Article
top secret writers

Jim Garrison Said CIA Killed Kennedy: Here’s His Evidence

Line Spacing+- AFont Size+- Print This Article
Jim Garrison Said CIA Killed Kennedy: Here’s His Evidence
Mark Whittington Mark Whittington view more articles
02 March 2016 10:00
Jim Garrison is most famous for having been depicted by Kevin Costner in the 1991 Oliver Stone film “JFK” (1) which portrayed a version of his quest to find out the truth, as he saw it, behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (2).

Garrison, when he was district attorney for Orleans Parish in Louisiana, prosecuted a New Orleans businessman named Clay Shaw for complicity in the assassination. Garrison believed that Shaw, among other people, were part of a plot by some elements of the Central Intelligence Agency (3) to kill the president to derail what was supposed to be Kennedy’s efforts to negotiate an end to the Cold War.

Testimony at the trial placed Shaw at a so-called “assassination party” attended by a number of right-wing zealots where the murder of President Kennedy was discussed. Some doubt exists that such a party ever took place. But, to make a long story short, after a trial that lasted a little more than a month, the jury took about an hour to find Shaw innocent.

Why did Garrison believe that the CIA was behind the assassination of President Kennedy? Journalist and historian Max Holland concluded (4), based on recently declassified documents, that the theory originated in an article in a left-leaning Italian newspaper Paese Sera that was published three days after Shaw was arrested.

“According to the afternoon daily, Clay Shaw was no mere international businessman. That profession was a facade for his involvement in ‘pseudo-commercial’ activities via the Centro Mondiale Commerciale (CMC), a trade-promotion group headquartered in Rome from 1958 to 1962. The defunct CMC had been ‘a creature of the CIA,’ according to Paese Sera, ‘set up as a cover for the transfer to Italy of CIA-FBI [sic] funds for illegal political-espionage activities.’ Revealingly, one of the CMC’s most nefarious acts, according to Paese Sera, was support for the ‘philo-fascists’ who had attempted to depose Charles de Gaulle in the early 1960s.”




CIA Conspiracy Theory

The story was built around known facts, that anti-communist activists in Italy had been given support by the CIA, that Shaw had given information from his travels to the CIA’s Domestic Contact Service, though he was never a covert asset or an agent, that Shaw was also a board member of CMC, and that he had been charged with involvement in Kennedy’s assassination.

The story was picked up by the Soviet communist party newspaper Pravda and left-wing media in Greece and Canada.

Holland found that there was no link between the CIA and CMC nor did Shaw have any contact with the Agency after 1958. The original story in Paesa Sera was likely the result of a Soviet KGB dezinformatsiya operation that attempted to undermine the credibility of the CIA by linking it with the Kennedy assassination.

Oddly enough, the CIA conspiracy theory was never introduced during the trial, even though Garrison evidently believed in the connection since the Paese Sera story had come to light. Nevertheless, even though Garrison lost at trial, he achieved a victory of sorts by spreading the meme that the CIA had Kennedy killed for wanting to end the Cold War.

As with all conspiracy theories, the CIA-Kennedy Assassination theory persists because its adherents want to believe it because it fits a particular world-view.

jim garrison

Formula to Disprove Conspiracy Theories

The idea that the CIA or any other elaborate conspiracy would assassinate a sitting president in full public view is ludicrous on its face.

The CIA possessed the means to kill people and make it seem like a natural event without the fuss of a shooting. Indeed, one of the plots to kill Castro involved a poisoned cigar (5).

Kennedy’s various health problems, which the Agency may or may not have known about, would have provided a perfect cover.

Indeed, JFK’s particular sexual antics would have provided the means to remove him from the presidency without the messy course of a political assassination. Americans took a far dimmer view of marital infidelity in 1963.

Putting the final nail in the coffin, Oxford math professor David Grimes (6) has developed a formula that pretty much disproves all elaborate conspiracy theories. A conspiracy to kill President Kennedy as widespread as conspiracy theorists like Garrison believe would have unraveled decades ago.

References & Image Credits:
(1) IMDB
(2) TSW: James Files Assassinate John F. Kennedy
(3) Reddit
(4) CIA
(5) Mental Floss
(6) BBC
(7) Photo of JFK in Limo
(8) Photo of Jim Garrison

Originally published on TopSecretWriters.com

Conspiracy Theory Research

view all articles in this category
How Reddit Conspiracy Theories Get Wiped Off the Internet

How Reddit Conspiracy Theories Get Wiped Off the Internet   0

A few weeks ago, we covered the booming QAnon conspiracy theory, which has been based on the anonymous information releases from a self-described government insider known as "Q Clearance Patriot".The [...]

The Chuck E Cheese Conspiracy: Do They Really Recycle Pizza?

The Chuck E Cheese Conspiracy: Do They Really Recycle Pizza?   0

Funny Conspiracy Theories That’ll Convince You People Are Stupid

Funny Conspiracy Theories That’ll Convince You People Are Stupid   0

The QAnon Conspiracy: Are Trump and the Deep State Involved?

The QAnon Conspiracy: Are Trump and the Deep State Involved?   0

“The thing about the truth is, not a lot of people can handle it.” -Conor McGregor

BECOME A PATREON SUPPORTER and decide what stories we investigate!

Breaking News, Conspiracy & More

Amazing Adventures  Public Health
Corruption  Environment
Fringe Science  Illuminati
Inside China  Modern Survival
Paranormal Activity  US Mlitary
Space Exploration  Religion & Cults

Donate to Support TSW!





Top Secret Editors

Ryan is the founder of Top Secret Writers. He is an IT analyst, blogger, journalist, and a researcher for the truth behind strange stories.
 
Lori is TSW's editor. Freelance writer and editor for over 17 years, she loves to read and loves fringe science and conspiracy theory.

Top Secret Writers

Gabrielle is a journalist who finds strange stories the media misses, and enlightens readers about news they never knew existed.
Sally is TSW’s health/environmental expert. As a blogger/organic gardener, she’s investigates critical environmental issues.
Mark Dorr grew up the son of a treasure hunter. His experiences led to working internationally in some surprising situations!
Mark R. Whittington, from Houston, Texas, frequently writes on space, science, political commentary and political culture.

Join Other Conspiracy Theory Researchers on Facebook!

Get a Top Secret Bumper Sticker!

Comment on Breaking Stories

Powered by Disqus

© 2017 - TOP SECRET WRITERS. All Rights Reserved. No material may be reproduced or copied without written permission.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.