Who is the Real Richard Doty?

Recently, Robert Hastings, the purveyor of UFO Chronicles, offered a post (1) in response to a new film by another ufologist, Steven Greer, called “Unacknowledged.” (2)

The film alleges that a conspiracy existing from the 1950s was formed by members of the military industrial complex to control the federal government with the help of space aliens. The film seems to relate the Kennedy assassination, among other public events, to this scenario.









Hastings launched a full-throated assault against Richard Doty, a major source of “Undisclosed,” who he regards as a source of disinformation on behalf of the federal government. Doty is supposed to have been an agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations until he retired from the service in 1988. He has been identified as the source of a number of alleged UFO-related top secret documents, including the MJ-12 documents, which many in the UFO community now regard as fraudulent.

Richard Doty’s Ufology Appearances

Doty was also featured in a video entitled “Mirage Men” (3) in which he admits to spreading disinformation about alien invasions that were so fantastic as to beg credulity. The video describes how Doty conveyed false information to a man named Paul Bennewitz, who lived next to an Air Force base in New Mexico. The alleged black ops campaign was so successful that Bennewitz was convinced that he had uncovered an alien conspiracy and subsequently developed psychosis.

The idea is that Doty was part of a black ops, psychological war program to discredit the UFO community by spreading lurid stories of alien conspiracies that seem right out of “The X Files.” In this way the secret government cover-up of the existence of aliens, the use of alien technology in American aircraft and spacecraft development, will continue, since anyone revealing the details will not be believed.

The problem with this theory is that people who conduct disinformation campaigns are never identified. The old Soviet Union used front groups and friendly journalists who could be counted upon to run fake news and keep their mouths shut about how and where they acquired it.

A person like Richard Doty would never identify himself by his real name and affiliation. If, subsequent to his employment by the United States government, he started to spill what he knew, he would either be arrested or have to flee, like Edward Snowden, to a country with no extradition treaty with the United States.