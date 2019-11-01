CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children

John Kiriakou had been an agent for the CIA for 14 years and left the Agency in 2004. He is also associated with Hollywood, having worked as an advisor in the movie industry.
Speaking at a World Beyond War event, the former CIA agent blew the whistle on how the Intelligence Agency might be willing to provide child sex slaves to “sources” in exchange for information.
Does the CIA Use Child Prostitutes?
The CIA veteran described a “hypothetical situation” where a CIA agent might meet up with an elite source in a hotel. In return for information, the source might demand a child.
Kiriakou explained how even if CIA agents might consider elite source to be a “scumbag”, they would be force by CIA headquarters to “give them what they wanted”.
In this clip of Kiriakou’s revelations about the American intelligence agency on YouTube, the CIA agent asks the audience if they would meet a “sources” demands for a prostitute? When few people raise their hands, Kiriakou then asks:
“But what if he asks for a child prostitute?”
The CIA agent then proceeds to tell the audience:
“Your job as a CIA agent is to break the laws of the country you are serving. That’s your job: Your job is to commit espionage, which in most countries is a death penalty crime.”
He continued:
“Your job is to convince people to commit treason for you because they like you so much or they like the money that you’re giving them so much. So, because it’s the nature of your job to break the law they’re the rules that are written for you to carry out that job.”
Now the problem there is that most CIA officers would procure the child prostitute even if they felt funny about it they would be told by headquarters you have a job to do this is a bona fide source here, go and do your job.”
And it is this which is, according to Kiriakou, the problem, or the nature of the problem, of ethics inside of intelligence operations.
The Relunctant Spy
The YouTube clip finishes with the CIA officer telling the audience that he has come to the conclusion after all these years there “probably doesn’t need to be a CIA”, a statement which is met by a rapturous applause by the audience.
The original YouTube video of Kiriakou’s talk has been taken down from YouTube, but you can still view it at this website for the time being.
John Kiriakou had worked as an agent for the CIA for 14 years. During this time, he had served as a specialist in counterterrorism.
As the (2) Neon Nettle reports, in 2002, Kiriakou led the team responsible for capturing the senior al-Qaeda member Abu Zubaydah in Pakistan.
Kiriakou resigned from the CIA in 2004. Though his recent expose is not the first time the former agent has blown the whistle on the Central Intelligence Agency.
In 2007 during a television interview, three years after he left the agency, Kiriakou spoke about the CIA’s use of torture. Kiriakou’s revelation was the first time a current or former member of the Agency had publicly announced that the CIA used torture.
In 2012, the Obama administration charged Kiriakou for espionage violations. The same year the charges were eventually dropped. However, Kiriakou pleaded guilty of violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act for confirming the name of agent who was involved in a secret CIA rendition programme. The programme involved the CIA transferring detainees to secret prisons around the world.
Kiriakou was handed a 30-month prison sentence, which he served just two months of. The former Agent went on to write a book titled The Reluctant Spy: My Secret Life in the CIA’s War on Terror, which recounts many of his exploits as an agent.
John Kiriakou Responds
After this video was released, countless conspiracy websites announced that John Kiriakou had exposed the CIA for running a Child Prostitute ring.
If you watch John’s statements in the video, it’s clear that he was presenting the audience with a hypothetical situation — however the implication was very clear. In a situation where a desireable source did request a child prostitute from a CIA agent, the agent would in fact provide that source with a child prostitute.
Earlier this year, John reached out to us in order to clarify his statement provided in the video. John stated in his email:
“The speech was about ethics in intelligence operations. The entire scenario was hypothetical with the point being that there is no ethical training at the CIA.”
I responded to John’s email informing him that a CIA source I once interviewed told me that the CIA actually does seek to hire people with sociopathic tendencies who would very likely be willing to do exactly as he described in his public speech.
John responded:
“A CIA psychiatrist once told me that the CIA actively seeks to hire people who have sociopathic tendencies. The Agency doesn’t want sociopaths, who have no conscience, easily pass a polygraph, and are impossible to control. The Agency wants people with sociopathic tendencies. They have a conscience but are comfortable working in moral, legal, and ethical grey areas. The problem, though, is that a new employee must enter the CIA with his or her own set of moral principles. The employee must be willing to tell his superiors when a request is morally or ethically wrong. There are no official guidelines. There is no official training. It has to come from the gut.”
It seems clear that John is not saying he has personally witnessed CIA agents providing child prostitutes to pedophiles. Instead, he is implying that there are no official safeguards in place by the agency to prevent such a thing from happening.
This response from John doesn’t disprove that such activities are happening, however without any evidence proving such – and with John emphatically stating that his description was purely hypothetical – readers are only left to speculate.
One thing that John’s statement does prove is that the CIA does a very poor job protecting the public from unethical, illegal actions taken by CIA agents. This is especially true when the agent is willing to do anything in order to procure an expecially promising foreign agent.
Since the laws aren’t able to draw the line for CIA agents, it’s up to the agency to do the right thing. And according to John, currently, the agency is not.
