CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children

CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children
Ryan Ryan view more articles
01 November 2019 18:30
In what has to be one of the most damning revelations of misconduct by the CIA, a veteran CIA agent has implied that the Central Intelligence Agency would be capable of providing children to elite pedophiles around the world in exchange for information from sources.





John Kiriakou had been an agent for the CIA for 14 years and left the Agency in 2004. He is also associated with Hollywood, having worked as an advisor in the movie industry.

Speaking at a World Beyond War event, the former CIA agent blew the whistle on how the Intelligence Agency might be willing to provide child sex slaves to “sources” in exchange for information.

Does the CIA Use Child Prostitutes?

The CIA veteran described a “hypothetical situation” where a CIA agent might meet up with an elite source in a hotel. In return for information, the source might demand a child.

Kiriakou explained how even if CIA agents might consider elite source to be a “scumbag”, they would be force by CIA headquarters to “give them what they wanted”.

In this clip of Kiriakou’s revelations about the American intelligence agency on YouTube, the CIA agent asks the audience if they would meet a “sources” demands for a prostitute? When few people raise their hands, Kiriakou then asks:

“But what if he asks for a child prostitute?”

The CIA agent then proceeds to tell the audience:

“Your job as a CIA agent is to break the laws of the country you are serving. That’s your job: Your job is to commit espionage, which in most countries is a death penalty crime.”

He continued:

“Your job is to convince people to commit treason for you because they like you so much or they like the money that you’re giving them so much. So, because it’s the nature of your job to break the law they’re the rules that are written for you to carry out that job.”

Now the problem there is that most CIA officers would procure the child prostitute even if they felt funny about it they would be told by headquarters you have a job to do this is a bona fide source here, go and do your job.”

And it is this which is, according to Kiriakou, the problem, or the nature of the problem, of ethics inside of intelligence operations.

The Relunctant Spy

The YouTube clip finishes with the CIA officer telling the audience that he has come to the conclusion after all these years there “probably doesn’t need to be a CIA”, a statement which is met by a rapturous applause by the audience.

The original YouTube video of Kiriakou’s talk has been taken down from YouTube, but you can still view it at this website for the time being.

John Kiriakou had worked as an agent for the CIA for 14 years. During this time, he had served as a specialist in counterterrorism.

As the (2) Neon Nettle reports, in 2002, Kiriakou led the team responsible for capturing the senior al-Qaeda member Abu Zubaydah in Pakistan.

Kiriakou resigned from the CIA in 2004. Though his recent expose is not the first time the former agent has blown the whistle on the Central Intelligence Agency.

In 2007 during a television interview, three years after he left the agency, Kiriakou spoke about the CIA’s use of torture. Kiriakou’s revelation was the first time a current or former member of the Agency had publicly announced that the CIA used torture.

In 2012, the Obama administration charged Kiriakou for espionage violations. The same year the charges were eventually dropped. However, Kiriakou pleaded guilty of violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act for confirming the name of agent who was involved in a secret CIA rendition programme. The programme involved the CIA transferring detainees to secret prisons around the world.

Kiriakou was handed a 30-month prison sentence, which he served just two months of. The former Agent went on to write a book titled The Reluctant Spy: My Secret Life in the CIA’s War on Terror, which recounts many of his exploits as an agent.

John Kiriakou Responds

 

After this video was released, countless conspiracy websites announced that John Kiriakou had exposed the CIA for running a Child Prostitute ring.

If you watch John’s statements in the video, it’s clear that he was presenting the audience with a hypothetical situation — however the implication was very clear. In a situation where a desireable source did request a child prostitute from a CIA agent, the agent would in fact provide that source with a child prostitute.

Earlier this year, John reached out to us in order to clarify his statement provided in the video. John stated in his email:

“The speech was about ethics in intelligence operations. The entire scenario was hypothetical with the point being that there is no ethical training at the CIA.”

I responded to John’s email informing him that a CIA source I once interviewed told me that the CIA actually does seek to hire people with sociopathic tendencies who would very likely be willing to do exactly as he described in his public speech.

John responded:

“A CIA psychiatrist once told me that the CIA actively seeks to hire people who have sociopathic tendencies.  The Agency doesn’t want sociopaths, who have no conscience, easily pass a polygraph, and are impossible to control.  The Agency wants people with sociopathic tendencies.  They have a conscience but are comfortable working in moral, legal, and ethical grey areas.  The problem, though, is that a new employee must enter the CIA with his or her own set of moral principles.  The employee must be willing to tell his superiors when a request is morally or ethically wrong.  There are no official guidelines.  There is no official training.  It has to come from the gut.”

It seems clear that John is not saying he has personally witnessed CIA agents providing child prostitutes to pedophiles. Instead, he is implying that there are no official safeguards in place by the agency to prevent such a thing from happening.

This response from John doesn’t disprove that such activities are happening, however without any evidence proving such – and with John emphatically stating that his description was purely hypothetical – readers are only left to speculate.

One thing that John’s statement does prove is that the CIA does a very poor job protecting the public from unethical, illegal actions taken by CIA agents. This is especially true when the agent is willing to do anything in order to procure an expecially promising foreign agent.

Since the laws aren’t able to draw the line for CIA agents, it’s up to the agency to do the right thing. And according to John, currently, the agency is not.

Originally published on TopSecretWriters.com

  • Joel W

    And in other surprise news, water is wet.

  • All of a sudden former CIA John Kiriakou is all about child pedo’s! What a bunch of bs. Hundreds of his past vid’s, books, testimony, are only about CIA adult tortures of Islamic men in Iraq, his only claim to fame, no mention of children! Now it seems he’s recalls the children, must be memory repression!
    Next he’ll bring in Trump sex with children then get on the human trafficking bandwagon which imprisons consenting adults-escorts. Whatever is popular to keep him on the internet regardless of everyone else. Start producing the children or go get back to reality.
    A reflection of his own sick mind and why he was imprisoned.
    xxx

  • Richard Plunkett

    I could point you to endless amounts of information that the ruling class regularly engage in pedophilia, child trafficking, child rape, hunting for sport, (especially the Dutch Royals), and child sacrifice to Molech and Baphomet. The question is whether or not you are able to handle the truth of it. My observation so far has been that the majority of folks are still not ready to handle the most unpleasant of truths of this world. These kinds of things have been an area of research for me since around 2001.

  • Mollie Norris

    There was plenty of evidence of the CIA ‘s Finders program in the 80s. There was plenty of evidence that children who attended the McMartin Preschool were flown out of Van Nuys Airport to pedophiles at DC and White House parties, but the investigation was sabotaged by LAPD. The character assassination and murder of Ted Gunderson ended his investigation, The European investigation ended in the conviction of a scapegoat, Dutroux. These have all been ignored by the media. Kiiakou may have been censored in the past.

  • Why didn’t the writer of this piece provide the part of the video where Kiriakou says what this article claims he said, instead of just providing a part where the guy uses the word “would”? I call BS.

  • Vinny DeFeo

    I suppose this is all run out of a pizza parlor in D.C.?

  • CadaveraVeroInnumero

    Within six months Vegas (below) will be “in the know”.

    Do tell us, Vegas, how does one produce raped and dead children; for that is the proof you’re requesting. Such children are useless as payment unless registrars were made of the info-for-flesh exchange.

    Who, sir, maintains the bookkeeping? That’s the key question. For, as we know, there’s more than double-entry going on.

  • Pamela Samash

    Where’s CPS’s involvement in this? We all know they are.

  • Adam Pearson

    This sounds highly dubious. He doesn’t concretely state that the CIA actually does that; he’s setting up a hypothetical scenario. Regardless, no piece of information is worth that disgusting crime.

  • Connor James Gibson

    a fish surrounded by water is NOT WET. comes out the water it’s wet. Your whole body submerged it not wet UNLESS YOU GET OUT THE WATER. think about it.

  • MaryRC

    The CIA needs to be disbanded forever!

  • DaveO

    Hello Troll.
    Nice (always) to know my tax $$ is paying for you, AI or not.
    Or PropOrNot.

  • Pamela June PetersenBombardier

    Ok, Russia, whatever you say.

  • truth hertz

    Funny John never mentions CIA and MOSSAD “Honey Traps”, the means by which I feel most all politicians and people in high places are controlled.

  • subway1973

    so your a pimp nothing more nothing less

  • nworder

    The children will be dead . Just wait to you collect your final wages – cia troll

  • sINCORED

    Sounds like a bunch of CIA BOTS here, this is revelatory info,and should be disseminated, just one more straw to break the back of CIA

  • PatGinSD

    Anti-whistleblower trolls are swarming already! Wow! Don’t feed the trolls…

  • Cassie

    Is this leading up to something about pizzagate?

  • Hi Angelo – the video is embedded right in the article for you to watch in full if you wish.

  • But the embedded video doesn’t show him saying that the CIA actually does it. He is seen in the video saying the case officers would do it.

  • Deanna Clark

    Americans are so benumbed with debt slavery, drugs, horrible music and tv, and the corruption of law enforcement, they don’t know what to do about those things. Long ago the Cherokee Removal was opposed by floods of letters to Pres. Jackson and opposed by Justice Marshall….
    The perps behind this story rationalize what they do as being “vital” to the country. Besides, the kids are throwaways who would be abused by family or mother’s lovers. THAT’S what they tell themselves in the mirror. What they will tell God should be interesting…

  • The Truth

    They should of quit there jobs, not doing so was a non intelligent operation, child abusers, discusting and you will all burn on earth for that, you will never have any sympathy from the people who are intelligent, you call them scumbags YOU are the CHILD ABUSERS for giving them what they wanted, SCUMBAG, CHILD ABUSERS, who lets hope get intelligent to what you really are! A lot of jail time is warranted for these sick people.

  • The Truth

    How funny him calling them the scumbags not the people who supplied, deluded sick COWARDS who are liable for more jail time. Also scumbag id not a real word! Why not get in the real words and use truthfull real words! like Sick, cowardly, pedofiles, deluded, greedy, no morals, and shamefull

  • paradigmshft

    I think that it is a well known fact that the UK Royals (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip) visit to the Catholic school in Kamloops, BC in October of 1964 yielded 10 missing children. The star witness in this case suddenly died in a Vancouver Hospital. My solution for these “sanguinarians?” Two hollow points to the heart and one to the temple! PS. Is Hillary suffering from Kuru?

  • Karen Bracken

    The CIA was not created by Congress and therefore can be shut down by President Trump tomorrow.

  • peterappleby21

    JFK said this,and then…

  • junktex

    As Ron Paul and JFK suggested

  • junktex

    CIA/Mossad are partners in crime

  • junktex

    Bullshit!It’s “OK Israel,whatever you say”.
    There is a foreign country that Trump et. al. collude with but it’s not Russia

Comment on Breaking Stories

