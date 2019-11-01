CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children

In what has to be one of the most damning revelations of misconduct by the CIA, a veteran CIA agent has implied that the Central Intelligence Agency would be capable of providing children to elite pedophiles around the world in exchange for information from sources.John Kiriakou had been an agent for the CIA for 14 years and left the Agency in 2004. He is also associated with Hollywood, having worked as an advisor in the movie industry.

Speaking at a World Beyond War event, the former CIA agent blew the whistle on how the Intelligence Agency might be willing to provide child sex slaves to “sources” in exchange for information.

Does the CIA Use Child Prostitutes?

The CIA veteran described a “hypothetical situation” where a CIA agent might meet up with an elite source in a hotel. In return for information, the source might demand a child.

Kiriakou explained how even if CIA agents might consider elite source to be a “scumbag”, they would be force by CIA headquarters to “give them what they wanted”.

In this clip of Kiriakou’s revelations about the American intelligence agency on YouTube, the CIA agent asks the audience if they would meet a “sources” demands for a prostitute? When few people raise their hands, Kiriakou then asks:

“But what if he asks for a child prostitute?”

The CIA agent then proceeds to tell the audience:

“Your job as a CIA agent is to break the laws of the country you are serving. That’s your job: Your job is to commit espionage, which in most countries is a death penalty crime.”

He continued:

“Your job is to convince people to commit treason for you because they like you so much or they like the money that you’re giving them so much. So, because it’s the nature of your job to break the law they’re the rules that are written for you to carry out that job.” Now the problem there is that most CIA officers would procure the child prostitute even if they felt funny about it they would be told by headquarters you have a job to do this is a bona fide source here, go and do your job.”

And it is this which is, according to Kiriakou, the problem, or the nature of the problem, of ethics inside of intelligence operations.