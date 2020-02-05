Please enable Javascript to use Top Secret Writers to it's fullest. Without it, you will find much of the modern internet doesn't work. I would add a little button hide this message, but that kind of functionality requires Javascript ;)

Define Cult: The Difference Between a Cult and ReligionPrevious Article
top secret writers

The FBI Surveillance Van Wi-Fi Joke: Don’t Fall For It

Line Spacing+- AFont Size+- Print This Article
The FBI Surveillance Van Wi-Fi Joke: Don’t Fall For It
Ryan Ryan view more articles
05 February 2020 11:30

Have you discovered a Wi-Fi network called “FBI Surveillance Van” while travelling (or even in your own neighborhood)?

You’re not alone. This is one of the most common pranks pulled by people when naming their Wi-Fi networks.

This article will cover the history of the “FBI Surveillance Van” Wi-Fi network. We’ll also explain why you may see it showing up as a Wi-Fi network near you.




The FBI Surveillance Van Wi-Fi Joke

We spotted the first mention of someone naming their WiFi network “FBI Surveillance Van” as early as 2011. Gawker mentioned it in an article about 17 year old Jared Cano who was arrested for attempting to blow up his high school.

According to the article, Jared made a Facebook post about spotting a Wi-Fi network named FBI_SURVEILLANCE_VAN while trying to find a Wi-Fi hotspot.

fbi surveillance van

It may be something that might raise the eyes of conspiracy theorists or gullible people who are unaware you can configure your Wi-Fi with any name you like.

However, anyone else with even a passing awareness of Wi-Fi networks will only laugh. Everyone knows the FBI wouldn’t advertise their presence in any neighborhood by naming their Wi-Fi network “FBI Surveillance Van”!

Well, almost everyone.

This article should enlighten you as to how pranksters are doing this.

Setting a Mobile Hotspot as FBI Surveillance Van

Fraudsters who want to play a fool on unsuspecting people in Wi-Fi cafes and other places usually use their mobile phones to do so.

On Android phones, this is as easy as going into Settings and selecting Connections. They’ll then select Mobile Hotspot and Tethering, and enable Mobile Hotspot.

Once enabled, you can select Mobile Hotspot and tap the network name to change it.

mobile hotspot setup

This Wi-Fi hotspot shows up to everyone around it as a new Wi-Fi network named “FBI Surveillance Van”.

fbi surveillance man network

To anyone who is at all tech savvy, this network name is clearly just a silly joke someone is playing. But to unsuspecting people who are clueless about technology, it’s a surreal network name to pop up near any network hotspot.

Setting Up a Router as FBI Surveillance Van

Do you regularly see the FBI Surveillance Van Wi-Fi network in your neighborhood? One of your neighbors is probably playing an ongoing joke on the community.

Setting up a router so that its network appears as “FBI Surveillance Van” is even easier than doing it with a mobile phone.

Your neighbor can do this by logging in to their Internet router as administrator. Selecting the Wireless Setup menu, you’ll see a Name (SSID) field.

router ssid name

Once you save this change, your own home Wi-Fi network will show up as “FBI Surveillance Van”.

This means that all of the neighbors within a 200 foot radius of that router will see this Wi-Fi network listed.

It’s a silly joke to play, but it’s one that many people have done for the past decade.

Real FBI Surveillance Vans

This all begs the question, what do real FBI surveillance vans do when they’re conducting surveillance operations? The reality is that these vans don’t transmit anything at all.

When the FBI parks a surveillance van near a neighborhood where there’s a target individual they want to monitor, they use a series of hacking tools to intercept communications.

fbi surveillance van

As far back as 1998, according to a Wired article, the FBI used a network hacking tool called Carnivore.

The FBI developed this tool in-house to intercept and filter metadata and content of network communications. This required either hardware tapping into wired networks, or tapping into Wi-Fi communications transmitted to and from the target’s own router.

FBI surveillance vans do the opposite of transmitting a Wi-Fi signal of their own. The goal of these vans is to remain as invisible as possible. This includes using unmarked vans that look like contractor vehicles. It also includes maintaining an invisible electronics profile. Very little is transmitted from the equipment inside the van. It’s meant to be an information collection vehicle, and nothing else.

FBI Surveillance Tools

How does the FBI crack encryption on private Wi-Fi networks? Easy. Most of the time they don’t have to. By getting the target to fall for a phishing attack or otherwise infecting the target computer, the feds can use a key logger to capture the target’s network (and other) passwords.

Other tools used by the FBI over the years included:

  • 2001 – Magic Lantern: A remotely installed tool that could capture computer keystrokes, browsing history, and open ports.
  • 2009 – CIPAV: Collected IP, MAC address, open ports, installed software, and registry information.
  • 2012 – Watering Hold: Feds embed spyware on websites that targets frequently visits. This infects the target computers to reveal their real IP addresses (useful if targets use a VPN to hide their identity).

It’s difficult to know how extensive modern tools are that the FBI uses to monitor targets. But one thing you can be sure of is that the technology has only advanced significantly since 2012.

Since 9/11, the courts that provide the FBI with search warrants that allow the extensive use of these technologies have become far more lenient. They are far more flexible in what they allow the FBI to do in their collection activities.

You may think that since the target is usually a suspected terrorist, regular Americans have nothing to worry about.

However, mere suspicion of terrorist activity is enough to enable surveillance. How many muslims do you know or work for? Do you communicate with a lot of foreign individuals?

In today’s ever more global internet community, it really wouldn’t take very much for a regular citizen to fall into the crosshairs of surveillance activity.

 

Originally published on TopSecretWriters.com

Government Intelligence

view all articles in this category
CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children

CIA Agent Says Agency Could Legally Supply Pedophiles With Children   30

In what has to be one of the most damning revelations of misconduct by the CIA, a veteran CIA agent has implied that the Central Intelligence Agency would be capable [...]

Five Famous American Spy Stories That May Surprise You

Five Famous American Spy Stories That May Surprise You   0

It’s Not Easy Being an Activist: A Look Back at the Edward Snowden Leaks

It’s Not Easy Being an Activist: A Look Back at the Edward Snowden Leaks   0

Is Predictive Policing the Surveillance Nightmare of the Future?

Is Predictive Policing the Surveillance Nightmare of the Future?   0

“The thing about the truth is, not a lot of people can handle it.” -Conor McGregor

BECOME A PATREON SUPPORTER and decide what stories we investigate!

Breaking News, Conspiracy & More

Amazing Adventures  Public Health
Corruption  Environment
Fringe Science  Illuminati
Inside China  Modern Survival
Paranormal Activity  US Mlitary
Space Exploration  Religion & Cults

Donate to Support TSW!





Top Secret Editors

Ryan is the founder of Top Secret Writers. He is an IT analyst, blogger, journalist, and a researcher for the truth behind strange stories.
 
Lori is TSW's editor. Freelance writer and editor for over 17 years, she loves to read and loves fringe science and conspiracy theory.

Top Secret Writers

Gabrielle is a journalist who finds strange stories the media misses, and enlightens readers about news they never knew existed.
Sally is TSW’s health/environmental expert. As a blogger/organic gardener, she’s investigates critical environmental issues.
Mark Dorr grew up the son of a treasure hunter. His experiences led to working internationally in some surprising situations!
Mark R. Whittington, from Houston, Texas, frequently writes on space, science, political commentary and political culture.

Join Other Conspiracy Theory Researchers on Facebook!

Get a Top Secret Bumper Sticker!

Comment on Breaking Stories

Powered by Disqus

© 2017 - TOP SECRET WRITERS. All Rights Reserved. No material may be reproduced or copied without written permission.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.