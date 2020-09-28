The U.S. Government’s Remote Viewing Cult

Like many other belief systems that are born from any pseudo-scientific examination of paranormal concepts, the government’s analysis of the psychic phenomenon eventually resulted in a whole community of believers within the government’s scientific community.

In 1979, when the DIA took over funding and tasking of remote viewing research, interest within intelligence and scientific circles was spreading rapidly. While the majority of folks who were in charge of funding and tasking of this government research were believers, there was also a contingent of scientists who were not quite as enthusiastic about the subject matter under analysis.

Not All Were Believers

As Kenneth Kress pointed out in his analysis, many government insiders felt that SRI’s procedures and experimental controls were quite unscientific. By 1980, project “GRILL FLAME” was the collective code for all ongoing projects under the collective oversight of the DIA. SRI alone was estimated to run close to $1 million annually (Schnabel). (This is valued at roughly $2.9 million today).

Headquarters for GRILL FLAME were Fort Meade, Maryland. This was the location where the NSA and the Army’s INSCOM conducted a majority of the RV research.

In 1979, very few individuals knew of the existence of the government’s RV program. According to a particular Army memo: “Access is limited to those personnel approved on a ‘by name’ basis.”

It was at this point when most of the military folks began undergoing Ingo Swann’s “training” procedures, which were mostly based upon the principles of Scientology’s “auditing” procedures.

Listed here are the individuals who were influenced either directly or indirectly from their interactions with SRI labs, remote viewing research, and/or the established “training/auditing” procedures that were involved.

In almost all cases, you can see how this period of “research” in the government’s history resulted in the formation of a cult, of sorts. Today, you can find most of these individuals still actively supporting a set of beliefs that’s based more on faith than on science.

Members of the U.S. Government Remote Viewing Cult of the 1970’s

The following comes from research found here.

John Alexander – From 1956 to 1988, John Alexander served in various capacities in the U.S. Army (not the least of which was in the Special Forces in Vietnam). Non-lethal weapons defense Manager at Los Alamos National lab from 1988-1995. Joined National Institute for Discovery Science (NIDS). Served under General Stubblebine from 1982-84 at US Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) – He is the real life version of the character played by George Clooney in “The Men Who Stare at Goats” (a must see).

Skip Atwater – From 1978 to 1988, Skip Atwater was the Operations and Training Officer for U.S. Army Intel remote viewing surveillance program. He worked closely with the SRI RV program and trained intelligence personnel to remote view. After retiring in 1988, became Research Director at The Monroe Institute – he has published technical research on methods for expanding consciousness.

Lyn Buchanan – Remote Viewer with INSCOM/DIA at Fort Meade from 1984-1992.

Ed Dames – INSCOM/DIA remote viewing program at Fort Meade. Claims to have been trained, along with five others, by Ingo Swann in 1983. Conducted RV operations from 1983/84-1987/88.

Werner Erhard – Former Scientologist who in the mid-70’s financed Jack Sarfatti and the Physics/Consciousness Research Group. Also gave funds to the SRI remote viewing project.

Keith Harary – Long time subject in the SRI remote-viewing study, starting in late 1979/early 1980.

Edwin May – Joined SRI remote viewing program in 1976. Became the head of the program after Hal Puthoff left in 1985.

Joseph McMoneagle – Military remote viewer with INSCOM/DIA at Fort Meade from 1978-84. Worked as a consultant to SRI and SAIC. In 1978, met Hal Puthoff and colleagues at SRI and became involved with their experiments in remote viewing.

David Morehouse – Military remote viewer with the INSCOM/DIA program. Served from 1988-90 at Ft. Meade during SUN STREAK.

Sen. Clairborne Pell – “Along with Charlie Rose, one of Washington’s biggest supporters of psychic research. In 1988 he introduced a bill to get government funding for the new age group the National Committee on Human Resources (Al Gore was a co-sponsor). On the advisory board of the International Association of Near-Death Studies, and on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the Human Potential Foundation.” – False Profits, Peter Truell and Larry Gurwin, pg 240.

Michael Persinger – Conducted research on “neuron-impacts” of various EMFs and ELFs. Previously funded by Navy, is/was friend of C.B. Jones and other government signal propagation experts, and did research on the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the brain for a Pentagon weapons project. Former Boss – Jack Verona. Informal advisor to SRI’s remote viewing program.

Pat Price – After participating in an early SCANATE experiment, Price joined the remote viewing program at SRI. Price died in 1975 (under questionable circumstances). 1974 – left SRI and allegedly worked for the CIA with Ken Kress as his handler. (Schnabel) Rumors have circulated that Price had been murdered by the KGB, or that he faked his death and continued to work for the CIA.

Harold “Hal” Puthoff – During the 60’s, served as an officer in the Navy at the NSA at Fort Meade, Maryland. Worked for 8 years in the Microwave Lab at Stanford University. Joined SRI in 1971 as a specialist in laser physics. Headed the SRI remote viewing program from 1972-1985. Since 1985 has been the Director of the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin, initially working for Bill Church full time working on alternative fuel sources and zero-point energy. According to Peter Tompkins and Christopher Bird, in The Secret Life of Plants, while at SRI, Puthoff did experiments with chicken eggs. Using a Scientology e-meter, he attempted to see if an egg would react if another was broken nearby. Also is President of Earthtech International at the same address as the IAS. Puthoff also worked with Robert Bigelow and NIDS. He is now a member of To the Stars Academy.

Dean Radin – Took a leave of absence from Bell Labs in 1985, and spent the entire year at SRI International, working with Hal Puthoff and Ed May. Since then, his academic research has been exclusively on psi phenomena, and industrial research at least 20% psi. As of 1996, was working with Joe McMoneagle in a project involving remote-viewing future technology. Once funded by the Bigelow Foundation. Prior to becoming President of the Boundary Institute, he was in charge of a psi research program at Interval Research Corp in Palo Alto, California. Dean Radin earned a BSEE in EE, with honors, from Univ. of Mass, and an MS in EE and PhD in Educational Psychology, both from Univ. of Ill. For 10 years was a member of technical staff at AT&T Bell Labs and later a principle member of the tech staff at GTE Labs, where he was engaged in R&D on a wide variety of advanced telecommunications products and systems.

Mel Riley – Military remote-viewer at Ft. Meade, 1978-1990. RV session with Riley monitored by Ed Dames was shown in “Psi-Files: The Real X-files”, written and narrated by Jim Schnabel. Riley left the Army in 1991, and lives in Wisconsin, where he is considered to be an expert in American Indian culture.

Charlie Rose – Congressional Democrat from NC, and one of the bigger supporters of the government remote viewing program. Friends with Ingo Swann and Jack Verona.

Stephan Schwartz – “Former Navy officer and psychic researcher. Schwartz helped procure a submarine for a July 1977 experiment with SRI. These experiments included some on behalf of Dale Graff of the Air Force. A Research associate with the Cognitive Sciences Laboratory.” – Jim Schnabel, Remote Viewers: The Secret History of America’s Psychic Spies, 1997, pg 207.

**Editor’s note: Stephen Schwartz has been kind enough to correct Schnabel’s account for us as follows: “I was never a naval officer, and I created and paid for the submarine experiment Deep Quest. SRI played no role in planning this experiment. The only reason they became involved is that at the last minute because the two remote viewers I had planned to work with were suddenly unavailable (one got sick, the other could not get leave from his employer) I asked SRI viewers, Ingo Swan and Hella Hammid to fill in and, because they were used to working together, I asked Hal Puthoff and Russ Targ to be the outbound targets.”

Paul Smith : Joined the operational remote viewing unit at Ft. Meade from 1983 to 1990. Personally trained by Ingo Swann at SRI-International. He was the primary author of the government RV program’s CRV training manual, and served as theory instructor for new CRV trainee personnel, as well as recruiting assessment officer and unit security officer. Prior to this, he was with an INSCOM operations unit in Germany.

General Albert Stubblebine: Former head of U.S. Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) 1981 – 1984. Signed classified contracts with the Monroe Institute. Former boss of Col. John Alexander, and the two have held numerous “spoon-bending” parties. Married to ufologist Rima Laibow. Soon after becoming head of INSCOM, Stubblebine began a program called the “High Performance Task Force”, a series of methods to improve his officer’s performance. These ranged from the neruo-linquistic programming of Tony Robbins to the hemisynch tapes of the Monroe Institute, where Stubblebine often sent his officers. Following an incident involving an officer having a psychotic episode at the Monroe Institute, Stubblebine resigned in 1984.

Ingo Swann – Swann helped establish Scientology’s “Celebrity Center” in Los Angeles. According to Peter Tomkins and Chirstopher Bird, Swann “attributes his success to techniques he learned in Scientology”. Swann and Puthoff attended the First International Congress on Psychotronic Research in Prague, Czechoslovakia. “Ingo was there to present a paper on the Scientology paradigm as model for developing and exploring paranormal abilities.” (Targ, Russell and Puthoff, Harold E, pg 42) He is/was friends with Rep. Charlie Rose. He left the program in 1988.

Russell Targ – “Russell Targ is a senior research physicist at Stanford Research Institute, having joined their electronics and bioengineering laboratory in 1972. Prior to that, he spent 10 years in laser and plasma physics research with Sylvania Corporation, developing gas lasers…He is also president of the Parapsychology Research Group, Inc., in Palo Alto, California.” (Mitchell, Edgar, Psychic Exploration, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 1974, pg 522-3). In 1982, Targ left SRI and founded Delphi Associates with Keith Harary. Delphi Associates was a consultancy which sought to apply psi to finding oil, gas, etc. Using Harary as a viewer, they claimed to have successfully traded in the silver market. (Targ and Harary, pg 176)

In Spring, 1982, Targ turned in a research report to his DIA contract manager at SRI, Jim Salyer. Salyer and the DIA considered his work to be unprofessional, and they soon refused to pay his salary. Under SRI rules, Targ had eight months to find new funding. In early 1983, he left SRI, reportedly claiming that he left because he didn’t like the military applications of psychic research. (Schnabel, Jim, Remote Viewers: The Secret History of America’s Psychic Spies, Dell, 1997, pg 264)

Charles Tart – Around 1979, SRI funded a project of Tart’s which screened university students and faculty for psychic ability. Currently teaching (as of 1997) at Univ of Las Vegas as part of Robert Bigelow’s Bigelow Chair of Consciousness Studies.

Ed Thompson – Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence (ACSI), US Army, 1977-81. During this time, he was briefed by SRI on the remote viewing program. After having tried it himself, viewing a Masonic temple near the target train station, Thompson set up Project Grill Flame at Fort Meade. Thompson left the Army in 1985.

Jack Vorona – Former head of DIA’s Scientific and Technical Intelligence Directorate. Oversaw the funding and tasking of Grill Flame. Oversaw “Sleeping Beauty” – which dealt with researching microwaves and how they effect the human mind. (Schnabel). Friends with Rep Charlie Rose. Retired late 1989.

Dr. Jolly West – West was a veteran of CIA’s MKULTRA, and worked on interrogation techniques using hypnosis and LSD. West allegedly once killed an elephant by grossly overestimating a dose of LSD. According to an anonymous BBC television reporter, West headed up the medical oversight for the Ft. Meade remote-viewing operational unit. (Alex Constantine). According to Schnabel, he was a member of the medical oversight board for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) remote-viewing research in the early 1990s.

Where They Are Today

Many of these individuals are no longer alive today. Most who are, are retired and continue actively staying involved in paranormal research within some capacity.

Many in the group, continue seeking funds to fund their particular research. As of yet, there has been no publicly released evidence for the paranormal phenomena being explored.

Many in the field of remote viewing are selling books or “training programs” on how to become a remote viewer yourself.

Ultimately, the government apparently wasted millions of taxpayer dollars into paranormal projects in the 1970’s, like remote viewing, that failed to develop or reproduce any form of actionable or useful technology that could be used to benefit the United States.

