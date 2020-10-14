14 Things Alien Abduction Stories Have In Common

Beginning as early as the 1970’s, Jacques Vallee, the renowned investigator who eventually became famous as an expert regarding the UFO abduction phenomenon and UFO cults in particular, began publishing a series of books that touched on concepts related to beliefs surrounding concepts like aliens and alien abductions.

In his books, Vallee discusses many of the common themes found throughout abductee stories, and the messages that those themes reveal about the potential source of the phenomenon.

Understanding Memes: Alien Abduction Stories

Many people who believe they’re alien abductees across the world take an interesting approach to their own stories.

They almost seem attracted by the alluring nature of the alien message they claim to receive. Many even start turning their story into a public effort to spread the message the aliens allegedly told them to all of humanity.

They typically do this by preaching it to the community (both offline and online) around them. Other abductees recognize the messages as apparently significant, but don’t know what to make of them.

The book by Whitley Strieber, Communion, became one of the most famous alien abduction stories, thanks to the 1989 film based on that novel.

Based on that book and many others that abductees have either shared in their own books or interviews over the years, we’d like to share some common themes that are spread throughout these shared experiences:

1. Extraction of reproductive fluids for some insinuated “breeding” purpose. Sometimes blatantly presented to the abductee in the form of a hybrid baby.

2. A message, delivered to the abductee in some format, of impending global disaster, either environmental or describing some impending calamity like WWIII or a nuclear holocaust.

Dr. Karla Turner, an abductee researcher (and experiencer herself), brings up some excellent points regarding the modern day “explanations” that many researchers offer when she wrote:

“So the researchers announce that the problem is solved. The aliens are doing cross-breeding experiments, UFOlogists tell us. Never mind the overwhelming evidence against the viable commingling of different species. Or, we are told, the aliens are here to save us from destroying ourselves and our planet through violence, drug use, epidemic disease, pollution, and resource depletion. Never mind that these problems have grown worse, not better, since the ETs began visiting us. Or, most infuriating of all, we are assured that there are no actual aliens, that our experiences spring from our own subconscious turmoil or from our need for fantasy fulfillment. Never mind that many abductees are young children, too young to be suffering from such psychological disturbances. Well, then, the resourceful researcher counters, the imagined aliens must spring from some collective human super-psyche that is mirroring our failures and dangers back to us. This particular theory adores the archetypal gray ET, because it resembles some sickly fetal form of humanity and must therefore be an objectified warning of what our species is in danger of becoming if we don’t mend our ways. Never mind that many, many abductees have no dealing with grays, but instead are victimized by robust reptoids and insectoids. Not to mention the totally human-looking blond beauties and black-headed, black-robed clan with the widow’s peak hairline.

Unfortunately, the site where her article was published no longer exists online, but the message is clear. Someone is trying to create a story, spread via abductees, with very clear elements they would like to spread across teh world.

Let’s explore those elements more closely.

Common Elements of Abductions

She also points out the common elements of the abductee experience.

The beings appear to have the ability to alter the perceptions of an experiencer. They can control thoughts and vision and appear in a variety of forms. They can actually take over the “consciousness” of an experiencer, and utilize the abductee’s own body against their will. These beings are sometimes reported as being present but invisible or partially visible at times. Experiencers sometimes receive real, physical marks on their bodies such as scoops, straight-line scars, single punctures, multiple punctures, large bruises, claw marks, and triangles. Females abductees experience gynecological problems after encounters including various cysts and cancers. Medical procedures during experiences include both extraction and injection of fluids. Many experiencers develop serious illnesses following the “abduction.” There are many cases of degraded mental, social and spiritual health after these experiences, including the start of drug or alcohol use, or other excessive behaviors (similar to manic/bipolar behaviors). Most experiences include some form of sexuality and often physical pain. Experiencers are “trained” by being shown a variety of images and “lessons.” Some experiencers report being taken to very human facilities where there are also humans present, usually in military uniform. Beings encountered include gray, reptoid, insectoid, blond, and “widow’s peak.” Visions often include hybrid creatures, including humanoid fetuses as well as vats holding human body parts.

What do all of these common elements tell us? Not a whole lot. What does the aftermath tell us? A great deal.

UFOs & Global Collapse

These dreams, visions or experiences, shared by many thousands of people across the world, are real and valid experiences. Setting aside the need some people have to explain them away, or the desire other people have to justify them so that they can be confident they aren’t crazy – one thing is true; the experiences share common themes.

Are these dreams and experiences any less real simply because there’s little to no physical evidence supporting them?

To these people, their own experiences certainly feel real, and with one constant global calamity after another, it’s easy to become convinced that these predictions offered by “aliens” are coming true.

But these stories have been told since comic books first published fictional science-fiction tales about visitors from outer-space. Yet, through every crisis – WWII, the Cold War, Vietnam, Middle-East turmoil, repeated recessions – the world goes on.

Remember that.

When the “entities” that you face each evening preach a theme of world destruction, and claim they’re going to “save us,” you can be sure that these particular beings are truly what Jacques Vallee termed, “Messengers of Deception.”

Are they real? Are they figments of an unstable imagination? Are they symptoms of a person’s actual trauma converted into some format their mind can handle – because the true trauma is much too painful?

These are difficult questions to answer, and a discussion for another day.