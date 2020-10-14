Do Aliens Exist? It Depends.

Do Aliens Exist? It’s a question man has asked for many years now. We’ve tried every means at our disposal to ascertain whether we are alone in the universe. We’ve sent messages across the vast expanse of space (our TV and radio transmissions) and searched the many radio waves for anomalies that would indicate advanced peoples.

Frank Drake, in the early 1960s, came up with an equation (called the “Drake Equation”) that calculated the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Astronomer David Darling argues in Life Everywhere (2001) that life is highly likely to be common but also says we lack the knowledge to definitively conclude that it is likely to be uncommon. Keep in mind that our sun is hardly a “typical star” as 95% of stars are less massive.

He determined that there was a possibility of 100,000 to 1,000,000 extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy (the Milky Way) alone.

Do Aliens Exist Elsewhere?

On the other side of the “Do Aliens Exist?” question is the rare earth hypothesis.

In the 1995 book, The Creator and the Cosmos, physicist Hugh Ross lists 33 characteristics a planet must have to support life. He estimates the probability of such a combination to be found in the universe as “much less than one in a million trillion.”

In their 2004 book, The Privileged Planet, astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez and theologian Jay Richards carry the notion further, asserting that our place in the cosmos is not only special but also designed for discovery.

UFO and Alien Witness Accounts

Some people swear they have proof of the existence of alien beings yet it is lacking since it is merely words with no direct physical evidence.

Take this witness account originally published on a (now-defunct) forum called UFO Alley for example:

“With equal certainty I can tell you they are here and have been for some time. I personally have only been involved directly for just over two years now. My wife and I witnessed a incoming “Disabled UFO.” It is still quite near, actually 9 kilometers from where I am writing. It is disabled and not leaving. It is split and lifeforms of some type are exiting the craft. They have been for two years. I have said that mankind has little to do with this climate change. Our Alien arrivals are filling the skies with their UFOs and themselves. Warming the atmosphere. Climate change will be far more rapid than anticipated.”

The skeptics argue that the evidence is less than convincing, since most UFO sightings (95%) can be explained by natural phenomenon. Some even go so far as to question the witness’s reliabilty.

Michael Shermer, the editor of Skeptic Magazine, wrote:

“The parade of astronauts or police officers or politicians like Jimmy Carter it’s irrelevant. Because they’re human and their brains and nervous systems and sensory apparatus are structured just like the average Joe’s.”

Also consider the people who claim to have physical proof of alien visitation, such as this witness account from the (now-defuct) iReport website:

“What I’m showing in this video is an actual fragment of a UFO which crashed near Muncie Indiana in 1988. It was recovered by a dear friend of mine who is much older than me. He worked on a project in the 1990’s which was funded by DARPA. He recovered the fragment in 1989 when a friend of his who was a FEMA agent brought him to the site.”

These are not to be confused with the many abduction stories. And until sleep paralysis can be positively ruled out, they hold no hope of solving the puzzle.

The Public Perception on Whether Aliens Exist

In a Ipsos poll conducted in 2019 asking whether people think there are other civilizations in the universe the results speak for themselves.

52% say extraterrestrial life exists

29% believe they visit Earth

26% believe crashed UFOs are held at Area 51

This tells us that just half of Americans even believe ET life exists anywhere at all. When you ask whether they’re visiting Earth, only 1 in 4 people will say they believe that’s the case.

When you take into account that approximately 7% to 9% of the population suffers from mental health delusions of some form (and if you filter those answers out), those numbers would likely shrink further.

So do aliens exist? SETI is actively sweeping the known radio frequencies for signs of intelligent communication. They are sifting through the cosmic noise for a distinct signal. Except for a couple of anomalous signals (the WOW finding for example) they have yet to find any verifiable signs that anyone is sending us signals.

Their search is a huge dragnet meant to turn up a needle in a haystack.

And when/if we do find some other civilization – what then? Maybe as Dr. Michio Kaku said in Physics of the Impossible (2008) P. 147:

“But a Type III civilization would likely not be inclined to visit us or conquer us, as in the movie Independence Day, where such a civilization spreads like a plague of locusts, swarming around planets to suck their resources dry. In reality, there are countless dead planets in outer space with vast mineral wealth they could harvest without the nuisance of coping with a restive native population. Their attitude toward us might resemble our own attitude toward an ant hill. Our inclination is not to bend down and offer the ants beads and trinkets, but simply to ignore them.”

In all likelihood, it would seem a good bet that we are not alone in the vast universe, but trying to prove it is a task that could occupy our many years to come.

And man, by his very nature, will continue to search the vast heavens for signs of life. But until we drop our homo-centric pretexts and open our thinking to the many possibilities that might exist in the universe, we may just be spinning our wheels.

After all, who knows that they haven’t already been here, yet we let our myopic view get in the way.

Editor’s Note: This article was previously published at RealityUncovered, which no longer operates. The original author was RU forum user “Keith”