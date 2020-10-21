Jacques Vallee and the Intersection Between UFO and Psychic Research

There was an obvious intersection in the 1970′s between UFO research and Psychic research, such as we laid out in our MJ-12 philosophy article. A long list of strange events took place during that time that indicate a few individuals working with the SRI psychic research project, either directly or indirectly, had a hand in the creation and distribution of strange tales and myths over the next few decades.

We know there were a number of researchers active in that research through the years, from MJ-12 and all the way up through at least as late as 1995.

We also know that a small group of individuals, including Vallee, developed an idea commonly referred to as a “Core Story” that represented what those men believed were the common elements regarding the UFO phenomenon. Elements with, allegedly, the most evidence to support them.

Jacques Vallee gave many interviews throughout the 1970s to promote his new Ufology books. In those, he suggested that the phenomenon represented an informational control system and that researchers should be looking for patterns in order to understand the phenomenon.

The following outlines an early interview with Jacques Vallee published in 1978 by FATE Magazine.

Vallee Ties Ufology to Religion in Passport to Magonia

In his 1969 publication Passport to Magonia, Vallee makes it clear that he’s no typical Ufo believer.

Rather, he represents a new group of Ufologists that are to arise throughout the 1970′s from the small legion of Parapsychologists working on the question of psychic functioning.

In doing so, Vallee ties the UFO phenomenon not to physical extraterrestrial visitations, but to existing religious belief systems of a society – and he views the phenomenon as a tool or a weapon that harnesses those beliefs for some other, possibly darker, purpose. He writes (excerpt from the link above):

“When the underlying archetypes are extracted, the saucer myth is seen to coincide to a remarkable degree with the fairy-faith of Celtic countries … religious miracles… and the widespread belief among all peoples concerning entities whose physical and psychological descriptions place them in the same category as the present-day ufonauts.”

The Invisible College

It isn’t until he published the Invisible College that he suggests Ufo researchers should actively interact with the “control system.”

However, in this interview with FATE Magazine, Vallee makes it clear what he believes the correct “test” approach should be when he responds to the interviewer’s question about abduction cases.

“An engineer observing a computer would want to look at the back and open up the boxes. He would want to take a probe and examine the different parts of the computer. But there is another way of looking at it; the way of the programmer, who wants to sit in front of the computer and analyze what it does, not how it does it. That’s my approach. I want to ask it questions and see what answers I get. I want to interact with it as an information entity.”

As an engineer myself, Vallee’s approach makes sense – however, it’s surprisingly naive coming from such an intelligent man.

It makes the observer (us) wonder exactly how Vallee would attempt to “ask it questions” in order to watch the reaction of the “information entity”?

And going there, we must then ask the question, what would such “questions” look like to the folks who are simply observing the social reaction to the phenomenon? Would they be posed to the largest “information entity” in the world — the internet? And how would those “questions to the control system” appear to public visitors on blogs, websites and forums?

How would it appear to passers-by who are simply curious about a particular strange abduction case or UFO sighting? At what point do those injected questions become misinformation to the casual observer?

To those scientists attempting to reverse-engineer this social informational control system – are casual observers simply collateral damage? Maybe they consider that their ultimate scientific agenda has a much higher purpose?

Are They Testing the System Today?

Was Vallee really considering, likely along with his scientist friends, actively “testing” the control system? If so, what sites would they use? Would they try to use contacts of theirs who work at media outlets? What would the testing look like?

In Vallee’s own words (remember, this was in 1978) – emphasis is mine:

“I’ve come up with the control system concept because it is an idea which can be tested. In that sense it’s much closer to a scientific hypotheses than the others. There are different kinds of control systems – open ones and closed ones – and there are tests you can apply to them to find out what kind of control system you’re inside. That leads to a number of experiments you can do with the UFO phenomenon, whereas the other interpretations don’t lead you to anything. The control system concept can be tested by a small group of people – you don’t need a large organization or a lot of equipment – and you can start thinking about active intervention in the phenomenon.”

Finally, after confusion by the interviewer, who asks him for more specifics, Vallee finally expands upon how exactly he wants to “test” the Ufology control system.

“Vallee: I hesitate to be too specific. I’m speaking, as I’m sure you understand, of the attempted manipulation of UFO manifestations. It’s a pretty tall order. We’re assuming that there is a feedback mechanism involved in the operations of the control system; if you change the information that’s carried back to that system, you might be able to infiltrate it through its own feedback.”

Final Notes

We are proposing that at least since the late 1970s, a group of UFO researchers formulated their own “attack plan” against the UFO phenomenon.

Vallee published more books in the latter part of the 1970s that would elaborate upon what subject matter they would use and how they would test the system.

We believe that these scientific tests conducted against the “control system” ultimately muddied the waters and destroyed the chance for legitimate study of the UFO phenomenon throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Instead, we saw the release of countless UFO-related books, forged documents (like MJ-12), and countless other pieces of misleading and erroneous information saturating the UFO arena.

One can’t help but wonder if these scientists are still active with their efforts to infiltrate the control system they believe exists, even today.