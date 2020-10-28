Was Stephen Hawkings Right About Nasty Aliens?

Many of us grew up on movies like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET the Extraterrestrial and Alien. In the some cases, aliens were presented as benevolent and of a more advanced nature than the human race. In other cases, they were presented as nasty alien invaders, intent on destroying humanity for our resources, for galactic revenge, or simply to use us as food or fertilizer.

You might have heard about Stephen Hawking’s statement in April of 2010, that while many Earthlings dream of the day when we “make contact,” we may not like what we discover about aliens once contact is made.

Stephen Hawking’s “Nasty Alien” Theory

The statement came as part of a promotion for his upcoming documentary series about the mysteries of the Universe. Hawking’s had always said that based on the mathematical probabilities alone, it is inconceivable that there wouldn’t be alien life out there. According to Hawking, of course there’s life – but that life many not be sugar and spice…this is what I call Stephen Hawking’s Nasty Alien Theory.

As evidence for his theory that it’s far more likely alien life will have negative intentions toward humanity, Hawking points to what we know about natural evolution – how predators attack and devour the weaker and inferior prey.

Hawking then makes a rather ominous and poignant statement that is difficult to dismiss, especially for Americans. He said:

“If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans.”

The man had a point.

Other Great Minds Weighed In – On the Opposing Side

How did Hawking’s colleagues feel about this Nasty Alien theory?

According to ABC News, Jill Tarter of SETI – made famous by the movie Contact – downplayed Hawking’s theory, and called it simple speculation, which should receive no more weight than anyone else’s theory.

“Stephen’s is one and [though] he’s a brilliant man, I’m not quite sure that his opinion has any more authority over mine or anyone else’s,” she said. “It’s just a question. We don’t know the answer.”

Other colleagues also disagreed with Hawking’s analysis – weighing in throughout the news media. The Christian Science Monitor interviewed several scientists who made counter-arguments to Hawking’s Nasty Alien theory.

Mary Voytek, the senior scientist for astrobiology at NASA pointed out:

“Ignoring the possibility [alien life] and hiding your head in the sand, waiting for them to find us certainly isn’t a scientifically intelligent way to proceed or a good cultural way to anticipate something like that either. Our approach to it has been to be prepared. We’re not going to get caught, say like the Native Americans when Columbus came to their shores. We’ve been actively listening and hopefully we get some information before any eventual encounter ever happens.”

Although – had the Native American’s known to anticipate the arrival of a foreign race, would things have ended any differently? Remember – they did eventually fight to maintain their hold on the land, but they were still eventually slaughtered like animals.

Would being prepared prevent such a fate for humanity if the invading race of aliens were technologically superior?

Those Weighing in on Hawking’s Side

The Journal of Cosmology compiled responses from all over the radar, and a number of colleagues supported Hawking’s sentiment.

Oregon State biologist Blair Csuti argued that the evidence offered by evolution on Earth suggests that an aliens discovering earth would share the same “self-preserving behavior” as humans exhibit. Just as the interests of the colonists were placed over those of the Native American, Aliens would place their own interests above the Earth natives.

Other scientists – B.G. Sidharth of B.M. Birla Science Center in India and Chandra Wickramasighe of Cardiff University in the UK propose the sort of threatening scenario described in Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain – a mutating microbe that could invade and infect the entire population, and remain completely undetected until it’s too late.

The Psychic Question

There are also many folks within the Ufology community who already believe that they are in communications with Aliens – many psychics, mediums and even remote viewers have claimed throughout the years that aliens are telepathically far more advanced than humans, but that it’s possible to communicate with them.

Unfortunately, such communications lack credibility because there are too many unknown variables – is your mind fabricating the whole thing? Are you really communicating with aliens, or spiritual entities? Unfortunately, the concept of human psychic ability remains unverified and unproven, so any form of “communication” that involves the practice of telepathy offers no solid insight into the alien question.

So where do we look for the answers? Was Hawking right? Should humanity start building bunkers and developing cloaking technologies that will shield the human race from being detected by aliens?

Or is the opposite true – should humanity continue looking up to the sky in the hope that one day we will discover that we aren’t alone, hurtling through space on this little blue marble called Earth?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.